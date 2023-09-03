Nine more school districts in Missouri have moved to four-day school weeks, following a growing trend that continues to divide educators and lawmakers alike.
Advocates say the strategy can save school districts money, attract teachers with shorter weeks and maintain crucial classroom time for students by lengthening days. But local superintendents worry that shorter weeks in their districts could prove more disruptive than helpful.
The Cuba school district (Crawford R-II), a member of the latest group of districts to make the change, began its year on Aug. 22 with the shortened school week in place. Bourbon (Crawford R-I), which borders Cuba, switched over several years ago.
Dr. Scott Davidson, superintendent of the Cuba district, started as an assistant superintendent in 2021 and took on his current position last year. He told The Missourian that he had served as a principal for a school in Montgomery County that had already made the switch, so the prospect did not intimidate him. He said that interest in the idea predated his arrival.
“We’ve had people inquiring eight to 10 years, probably, regarding a four-day” week in the district, said Davidson.
Current Missouri law does not require a public vote to enact four-day school weeks, but when the board expressed interest last year, Davidson sent out a survey to parents in his district. Out of 225 responses, 164 parents, or 73 percent, liked the idea. Among 109 staff members, the approval rate was over 90 percent.
Several parents in the school district did not respond to requests for comment on the new policy.
Reasons for support in the Cuba school district varied but largely matched the statewide consensus for a shorter school week. In the 2022-23 school year, Crawford R-II saw a 26 percent turnover rate among school staff — one in four positions vacated in a single year. The district also faces rising state minimums for hourly wages and annual teacher salaries. Administrators in Cuba hope the four-day week will attract teachers and free up money currently going into areas like transportation.
These same issues prompted the Warrenton school district (Warren R-III) to make the change four years ago. The district’s superintendent, Dr. Gregg Klinginsmith, said in 2019 that the goal of the new schedule was two-fold: Staff retention and increased attendance for students.
Klinginsmith told The Missourian that with the program heading into its fifth year, the district has seen increased teacher retention; he also said that some new hires have specifically mentioned the policy in their interviews. However, attendance has not increased, which he at least partially attributes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, Klinginsmith said he is satisfied with the policy.
Locally, however, the four-day school week has not picked up the same momentum.
Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said the local district has actually added more hours in the classroom “to support our families and the importance of being in school while our parents are at work, as well as the importance of that educational” aspect.
Dr. Kyle Kruse, St. Clair School District (R-XIII) superintendent, said he does not support this strategy for his district. The four-day week has not been proposed in St. Clair, but Kruse told The Missourian that through informal discussions he has found a general wariness about the risk to student learning.
“I question whether we’ll accomplish the same amount of learning by trying to make it fit into the few extra minutes that would be added onto each class period,” Kruse said.
Research on four-day school weeks is neither extensive nor conclusive. But Oregon State University’s Four-Day School Week Policy initiative has generally found lower test scores and attendance rates in four-day districts.
Davidson said that during his three years as a principal in Montgomery County, his school was able to maintain academic performance as measured by annual performance reports.
“For me, there was not any question that students could learn on that model,” he said.
When it comes to staff shortages, Kruse said St. Clair has also faced difficulty hiring new teachers since the pandemic. His district has enacted other incentives in the hope of attracting candidates, including higher pay, no-cost health insurance and professional training programs.
Kruse said he would worry about childcare options for parents if St. Clair adopted a four-day week, another issue that has faced scrutiny across the state. Few districts offer childcare on the extra day off, and those that do create an extra expense for parents.
“The sad truth of it is … for some students, school is the best place they have to go,” Kruse added.
Davidson said that according to his survey results, most parents did not have this concern — children of working age could put in more hours, he said, and younger kids had some parent or guardian who could watch them.
