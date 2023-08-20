At a Washington Town & Country Fair Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction that shattered records, 56 animals were donated to charities and community organizations by 40 different buyers. As reported by the Fair board, the donors this years are as follows:
A+E Storage, of Washington, purchased one hog. The cash proceeds were donated to St. Anne’s Catholic Church.
Ameren MO-Labadie purchased one hog and donated the meat to the Franklin County FFA Foundation.
Bill Elcan, of Washington, purchased one hog and donated the meat to the University of Missouri’s Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Members of the Carpenters Union Local 1939 purchased one hog and donated the meat to the Knights of Columbus tractor cruise.
Citizens Bank officials purchased a hog and a sheep, which they donated as meat to the Tiger Scholarship Fund and the Franklin County FFA Foundation, respectively.
D&S Homeyer Leasing, of Washington, purchased one hog and donated the proceeds to the St. Peter UCC Food Bank.
Deppe Farms, of Washington, purchased one hog and donated the meat to the Franklin County FFA Foundation.
First State Community Bank officials purchased one sheep and donated the meat to the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Franklin County Construction, of New Haven, purchased one lamb and donated the meat to the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Fred’s Trucking, of Marthasville, purchased one hog and donated the proceeds to the Chris Locher Memorial.
G.H. Tool & Mold, of Washington, purchased one hog and donated the meat to the St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry.
Heritage Community Bank, of Washington, purchased one hog and donated the meat to the Chris Locher Memorial.
Homeyer Precision Manufacturing, of Marthasville, purchased one steer and one hog and donated the meat to St. Paul United Church of Christ.
Imo’s Pizza, of Washington, purchased one hog and donated the meat to the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Jacob Farm, of Marthasville, purchased one hog. Cash proceeds were donated to Go Hog Wild 4-H Club.
Jasper Builders, of Union, purchased one hog and donated the meat to the Chris Locher Memorial. Jasper also partnered with Radio Communication Co. to purchase another hog; the proceeds from the sale of that animal were donated to the Glo for Gib Run/Walk.
JCAM, LLC, of Washington, purchased three hogs, two of which were donated as meat to Loving Hearts Outreach Thrift. The meat from the other hog went to the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Jim Brinker Recycling, of Washington, purchased a steer and a hog. Meat from both animals was donated to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School.
Kessler Farms, of Augusta, purchased one hog and donated the meat to St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry.
Members of the KJU Concrete Division purchased one hog and donated the meat to the Chris Locher Memorial.
Mary Jo Straatmann, the Franklin County Public Administrator, purchased one hog and donated the meat to the Helping Hands of St. John the Baptist–Gildehaus Catholic Church.
The Missourian Media Group, of Washington, purchased one hog and donated the meat to the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
The Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund, a local group that coordinates the donations to the University of Missouri, purchased one steer and donated the meat to the scholarship fund.
Oltmann Funeral Home and Dolan Realtors, both of Washington, purchased a hog and donated the proceeds to the Chris Locher Memorial.
Osage Ridge Insurance and Bent Oak Mutual Insurance, both of Augusta, purchased a hog and donated the proceeds to the Chris Locher Memorial.
Rehmeier Farms, of Augusta, purchased one hog and donated the proceeds to the Franklin County FFA Foundation.
Elisha Hoerstkamp, of ReMax Today in New Haven, purchased one hog and donated the meat to the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Sieve Contractors, of Union, purchased eight steers and seven hogs, and donated all of the meat to the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Straatmann Feed and Larry Heisel Equipment Company purchased a hog and donated the meat to St. John the Baptist School.
The Other Trashman and Septic Services, Inc., both of Washington, purchased one hog together and donated the meat to the Union FFA.
Thermal Tech, Inc., of Washington, purchased one steer and one hog and donated the meat to the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
Tom Straatmann Construction, of New Haven, purchased two hogs, and donated the first to the New Haven Food Pantry and the second to the Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Westermeyer Ag Services, of Washington, purchased one hog and donated the proceeds to the Franklin County FFA Foundation.
Westermeter Excavating, of New Haven, purchased one hog and donated the proceeds to the Tiger Scholarship Fund.
