ST. LOUIS — Meet 20 of the history of conservation’s greatest influencers, all gathered in one place. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a special exhibit called “Legends of Conservation” at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in October and the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in November. Billed as the “History Loves Company Tour,” it will give visitors a feel for what it might have been like to meet these groundbreaking conservationists face to face.
The Legends of Conservation display features painted, life-size, standing cutouts that depict the greatest pioneers in conservation from the past two centuries. Each one played a major role in shaping modern fish and wildlife science and management. The cutouts, also called standees, were fashioned by artist and designer Sophie Binder and fabricated by Bass Print Solutions in Springfield.
“Nature and conservation are very close to my heart, and pretty much all the art I do has to do with those topics,” Binder said. “People have a connection to art that is very different than just showing photos.”
Among the 20 conservation giants featured in the display are Aldo Leopold, Theodore Roosevelt, Jay Norwood “Ding” Darling, Rachel Carlson, John Muir and Hugh Hammond Bennet. The exhibit is provided by the not-for-profit organization “Legends of Conservation.” All ages are welcome, and no registration is required.
The exhibit is currently on display through Oct. 31 at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of Interstate 44 and I-270. It will move to the MDC St. Louis Regional Office on the August A. Busch Conservation Area Nov. 1 and be on display until Nov. 30 at 2360 Highway D, about 2 miles west of Highway 94.
As Legends of Conservation is an in-person exhibit, MDC asks all participants to observe current local social distancing and masking guidelines. Bringing and wearing face coverings is encouraged when appropriate.