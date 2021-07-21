In this Dec. 9, 2018 file photo, Host Kelly Ripa attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Ripa is now an author. Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, announced Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that Ripa’s essay collection “Live Wire” will come out next year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)