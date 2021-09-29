Long-distance kayaker and environmentalist Graham Jordison stopped at the Washington riverfront Monday as part of a journey from Montana across the length of the Missouri River to St. Louis.
His goal: to raise awareness for the negative impacts of the several coal power plants along the river, including Ameren’s Labadie Power Plant in Franklin County.
“I combined two things that I love,” he said, “community organizing and long-distance paddling.”
Jordison set out from Three Forks, Montana, on July 18 and has been paddling and camping since. He said he’s been averaging about 30 miles a day. By the time he reaches the Gateway Arch in downtown St. Louis, he will have paddled 2,341 miles, according to a press release about the trip.
“One of the sad things is, you know, I thought I was going to go out there and be able to see a beautiful sky every night and witness mountains and things like that,” Jordison said. “But it’s so hazy because of the forest fires and the drought that I didn’t see the stars for the first couple of weeks.”
Jordison’s journey is part of the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign. Jordison is a field organizer for the Sierra Club and is on paid sabbatical to make the trip.
His journey has taken him past power plants in five states that together, according to the Sierra Club, emit more than 50 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.
Jordison has taken a photo of each plant and plans to use them for future Sierra Club campaigns.
One of those plants is the Labadie plant.
Awaiting Jordison in Washington was Patricia Schuba, president of the Labadie Environmental Organization, which has been fighting for tougher regulation and the closing of the Labadie plant for over a decade.
“We’re all impacted by that plant,” Schuba said. “People think, ‘I don’t live in Labadie. This doesn’t affect me.’ But it does.”
She said that well water across the county is being affected by the plant, as well as air quality surrounding the plant. “It’s beyond time to be thinking about clean energy,” she said.
Ameren announced in September 2020 that the plant would remain in operation until 2042, according to previous Missourian reporting. At the same time, Ameren also decided to close three of its other coal-powered plants, including the Sioux Energy Center in West Alton, the Rush Island Energy Center in Festus and the Meramec Energy Center in St. Louis.
The Labadie plant became operational in 1973 and is the largest source of coal power in the state based on megawatts per hour. It employs around 250 people and produces 2,372 megawatts of power per hour, according to an Ameren infographic.
Jordison said he wouldn’t be able to do his trip without the help of “river angels,” members of Facebook groups that provide assistance to paddlers like him heading down the river. That assistance comes in the form of bringing him water, giving him a place to shower or providing advice.