Candidates raise nearly $400K for senate seat
Candidates in the race to replace state Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, have filed their first financial reports since the February deadline to officially join the primary race.
The primary election will be Aug. 2. The winner of the five-person primary will face Democrat John Kiehne in November. Schatz is running for U.S. Senate.
Washington businessman Bob Jones led all candidates in money raised in the District 26 race during the first three months of 2022. According to the Missouri Ethics Commission, Jones received $54,095 in donations during the quarter, plus he loaned his campaign $78,868, for a total of $132,963 raised in the quarter. That gave Jones, a Republican, $151,163 raised during the election cycle to date, since he initially filed to raise money with the ethics commission in December 2021.
Jones’ campaign spent $16,140 during the quarter, the first expenditures it made during the campaign.
That puts Jones in the lead with $135,023 cash on hand.
Jones credited his ties to the community with his fundraising success.
“I’ve lived in Franklin County for over 45 years,” he said. “I know a lot of people.”
Jones received several maximum donations of $2,400, including two from his family. Other $2,400 donations came from retiree Andrea Rau; concrete contractor Scott Mentz; retiree Anne McPherson; and retiree Marilyn Eckelkamp, all of Washington. Jimmy Jones, another retired Washington resident, donated $2,000 to Jones’ campaign.
Manufacturer executives with Fenton-based Midwest Enterprises made three large donations to Jones: James Ealer, of St. Clair, donated $2,400, while Perry Ealer, of St. Clair, donated $2,000. Michael Ealer, also of St. Clair, donated $1,200.
Crabapple Village nursing home operator Jeff Hartman, of St. Clair, also donated $2,400 to Jones’ campaign.
Jones is working to improve name recognition throughout the district, which will likely include more rural areas after redistricting. He has recently attended events in Osage, Gasconade and Warren counties, as well as Franklin County.
“To be a senator, you have to represent a lot of people,” said Jones, who owned J&W Cycles in Washington with his brother, Jim, before selling the business six years ago. “I think the more people you can meet, the better off you are. So I’m going to a lot of events, running hard, really looking forward to being the next senator from the 26th District.”
Jones’ largest expenses were consulting fees totaling $9,000 with The Barklage Co., of St. Louis, and event fees totaling $6,437 with Elijah McLean’s Event Venue in Washington.
Candidate and restaurant owner Ben Brown, also a Washington Republican, raised $22,913 in the first three months of 2022, including $455 in in-kind contributions, for a total of $120,728 raised in the election to date. He spent $8,799 this quarter, for a total of $20,318 spent in the election.
Brown has $94,471 in cash on hand.
“I feel good about where we’re at,” Brown said. “I think that we’ve been consistently bringing in funds quarter after quarter. We don’t have any debt. I think that we’re on track to have the resources we need to get our message out.”
Brown’s only donation of the maximum $2,400 during the filing period came from the Freedom’s Promise PAC, of St. Louis.
Other donations to Brown include $1,500 from MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC, of Jefferson City; $1,000 from Health Injury Law LLC, of Kansas City; $1,000 from Foristell occupational therapist Megan Karrenbrock; and $1,000 each from the Placzek, Winget & Placzek LLC and Strong-Garner-Bauer P.C. law firms, both of Springfield.
Brown made several purchases, totaling $4,749, with Victory Enterprises, which included consulting, web hosting, social media and campaign materials. The bulk of his other expenses, $3,310, went to Leadbelt Strategies, of Jefferson City.
Brown was involved in a lawsuit that resulted in Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruling in November 2021 that the Department of Health and Senior Services unconstitutionally granted too much power to individual local health officials and directors in determining COVID-19 regulations. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued 47 school districts that had mask mandates in place.
Brown owns Satchmo’s Restaurant in Chesterfield, which was one of five St. Louis County restaurants shut down in late 2020 for defying public health orders and among the businesses that sued the county to declare the health order invalid, according to previous Missourian reporting.
He was also an outspoken critic of Washington’s mask mandate.
Brown is proud that his campaign has more than 300 individual donors, which he said is significant because he does not have previous fundraising experience.
“I don’t have a wealthy network of friends,” Brown said. “I just have a lot of people that have seen everything I’ve done over the last couple years. They share my experiences, and they believe in what I stand for. That’s the reason people that have donated previously, they’re going to get out and knock doors and make other contacts and do all the work necessary to be able to pull off a victory in a race like this.”
State Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, raised $7,800 in the first quarter of 2022, giving him a total of $116,586 raised this election cycle. But he spent $2,561 this quarter — and $90,487 total — to give him $12,213 in cash on hand.
Much of Tate’s funding came from his time running for state representative; he did not announce his Senate campaign until Feb. 20.
Tate’s largest donor since he filed for Senate was Washington retiree Mary Luecker, who gave $2,400, while St. Clair retiree Becky Tate gave $2,000.
“It’s not where I’d like it to be, but things are looking very good,” Tate said Friday. “I got in a little late, and I’m not independently wealthy. I can’t self-fund.”
Tate pointed to a Remington Research Group poll, released on MoScout.com April 22, that showed him as the choice of 20 percent of voters in the Aug. 2 Republican Primary, four times as high as the next highest candidate. However, 65 percent of respondents said they were undecided on a candidate.
“We had a pretty substantial lead, and we’re just trying to keep the momentum going,” Tate said. “We’re really excited. We look forward to representing the people of the Senate district. We hope things will go our way.”
Jones and Merry-Noella Skaggs, of Pacific, were the candidate of choice for 5 percent of respondents in the poll, compared to 4 percent for Brown and 1 percent for Jason Franklin, of Warrenton.
The survey was conducted April 19-21 with 297 likely Republican Primary voters, according to the website.
John Kiehne, of Pacific, the only Democrat in the race, raised $654 during the quarter and has raised $9,415 during the election cycle. Kiehne spent $778 during the quarter and $5,698.42 in the election period.
Rabbi Daniel Bogard, of Creve Coeur, was Kiehne’s largest donor at $100.
Kiehne also donated $335 to the Missouri Democratic Party. He lists his largest expense for his campaign at $118 for web hosting.
Kiehne previously planned to run in the District 88 state House race.
Skaggs and Franklin have not filed campaign finance reports.
Schatz is not running for reelection to his Senate seat because of term limits. He is seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri.
According to the Federal Election Commission, Schatz brought in a total of $1,090,102 in the first three months of 2022 for the U.S. Senate race. That includes a second $1 million loan from himself.
Schatz spent $117,300 during the quarter. He reported $2,134,509 in cash on hand at the end of the quarter, which includes the two loans.
That gave Schatz the current lead in cash on hand in the U.S. Senate race, ahead of fellow Republicans Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who has $1,526,540, and Schmitt, who has $1,301,574.
Attorney and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce led Democrats with $942,035 in cash on hand.