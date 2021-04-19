The Hoffmann Family of Companies announced Monday it has signed a letter of intent to purchase Mid-American Coaches as part of the company's $100-million Augusta winery development project.
Mid-American Coaches was founded in 1927 and is family-owned. Its fleet has 18 motor coaches.
To date, Washington natives David and Jerri Hoffmann have acquired 750 acres in the Augusta area including several downtown lots, Balducci Vineyards, Montelle Winery, Augusta Winery, Mount Pleasant Estates and several acres of vineyards. The Hoffmann family also has owned the Washington Vines Vineyard and Showroom on Country Club Road in Washington since 2015.
According to the Hoffmann Family of Companies, Mid-American Coaches currently services and operates the Hoffmann-owned trolleys running between the Augusta wineries.
The group also owns transportation services in Naples and Palm Beach, Florida, which Naples Transportation and Tours CEO Randy Smith said will allow vehicles to be relocated between the regions to meet demand during opposite seasons.