The portion of Highway 47 south of Washington that had been closed due to a traffic crash has reopened to all traffic, according to Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia.
The road had closed around 1 p.m. following a crash involving multiple vehicles. He said the crash occurred near Mid-America Coaches, 4530 State Highway 47.
Information about the individuals, the make and model of the vehicles involved in the crash are not being released at this time.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes released.