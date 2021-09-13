State trooper guards Highway 47 crash
A Missouri State Trooper stands guard over the vehicles involved in a crash on Highway 47 Sept. 13 near Washington.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The portion of Highway 47 south of Washington that had been closed due to a traffic crash has reopened to all traffic, according to Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia. 

The road had closed around 1 p.m. following a crash involving multiple vehicles. He said the crash occurred near Mid-America Coaches, 4530 State Highway 47.

Information about the individuals, the make and model of the vehicles involved in the crash are not being released at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes released.