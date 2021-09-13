A crash involving multiple vehicles on Missouri Highway 47 south of Washington is blocking traffic and the major thoroughfare will be closed for several hours, according to Washington Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia.
Information about the individuals, the make and model of the vehicles involved in the crash are not being released at this time.
"It is a serious crash," Skornia said. He said the crash occurred near Mid-America Coaches, 4530 State Highway 47.
Those needing to travel along the Highway 47 corridor between Washington and Union are encouraged to take Highway A as an alternative route.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes released.