The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Heat Advisory through 8 p.m. Sunday.
The advisory has been issued with high temperatures between the upper 90s and lower 100s and heat index values as high as 109 degrees.
The National Weather Service said there’s a chance the heat could break Sunday, depending upon cloud cover and precipitation. Thunderstorms could help to cut down high temperatures, but those are expected mainly north of Interstate 70.
Heat isn’t the only issue, however.
The lack of precipitation also is affecting most of the state.
That has prompted Gov. Mike Parson to sign an executive order calling upon the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to activate its Drought Assessment Committee and drought impact teams.
“I know on my farm that conditions have deteriorated quickly, and we are hearing the same reports from countless other farm and ranch families across the state,” Parson stated. “By responding now, early in this drought, we can greatly reduce the impact on our agricultural community and Missouri citizens. Our farmers are a critical resource for our state, and it is important that we assist them as much as possible through this difficult time.”
The order can be found here: https://www.sos.mo.gov/library/reference/orders/2022/eo4
Nearly all of the state south of the Missouri River is in some form of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Only small areas of Jefferson, Perry and Cape Girardeau counties are not at least D0, which is abnormally dry.
The eastern part and a small edge on the north of Franklin County fall into D0. Most of Franklin County now is in the D1, or moderate drought stage.
At The Missourian rain gauge, 1.03 inches of precipitation has been measured so far in July. The average (1951-2021) is 4.12 inches of precipitation. In 2021, 7.03 inches of precipitation was measured for the entire month of July.
June was dry as well with 2.76 inches of precipitation measured. The Washington average is 4.32 inches.
Nearly all of south central and southwestern Missouri is in D2, severe drought. That also extends to the west central part of the state and to parts of four counties in the southeastern part of the state.
Parts of Howell, Oregon, Shannon, Carter and Ripley counties are in D3, extreme drought.
The Missouri drought monitor can be found at https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?MO