A heat advisory for Franklin County and the surrounding area was issued Sunday by the National Weather Service as heat index values are expected to exceed 100 degrees for the first time this year.
The current advisory lasts until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.
According to the weather service, temperatures are expected to peak around 109 degrees during this heat wave.
The combination fo hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat-related illnesses, so the weather service is advising that people stay hydrated, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstances.
Those who work outdoors are encouraged to take extra precautions, including taking frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned area.
**This is a developing story, which will be updated as more information becomes available.**