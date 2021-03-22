Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has announced he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. Greitens served as Missouri's Governor from January 2017 to June 2018.
The announcement was made on Fox News' Special Report with Bret Baier just after 5:20 p.m. and a tweet was published from Greitens' Twitter account around 5:40 p.m.
"As a Navy SEAL, I fought for this country to ensure our freedoms are protected. Now, the Left wants to take those freedoms away from you. That's why I'm running for the U.S. Senate in Missouri. We must fight to take America back from the lunacy of the left," Greitens said in his tweet.
Greitens' announcement ends weeks of speculation that the former Governor may be mounting a political comeback. He resigned in 2018 in the midst of two major scandals, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The scandals included allegations that he blackmailed his former mistress and that he tampered with computerized records in hopes of hiding his "dark money" campaign financing.
During his resignation speech, he said it was time to "walk off the battlefield with his head held high."
Greitens' announcement comes the same day that Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said he would not be seeking the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Roy Blunt. Instead, Kehoe plans to run for Governor in 2024.
Gov. Mike Parson is unable to run for that post again because of term limits.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced earlier this month that he had decided against running for the Senate seat.
It remains unclear who else might announce their bid for the seat. Among the rumored potential candidates are retired businessman John Brunner, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and several members of the Missouri Congressional delegation, including Jason Smith, Ann Wagner, Billy Long, Vicky Hartzler, and Blaine Luetkemeyer.
Luetkemeyer, who represents Franklin County in Congress, is said to be talking over with his family whether or not to run, according to a spokesperson who issued a statement to St. Louis Public Radio.
On the Democratic side, former state Sen. Scott Sifton of Affton, Jefferson City native Lucas Kunce and tech executive Tim Shepard have announced their bids for the Senate. Other Democrats, like Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and state Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, are considering running.