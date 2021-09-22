The company logo shines off the nose of an unsold 2022 Bolt electric vehicle on display in front of a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. General Motors said Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 that production has resumed for battery modules used in recalled Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, and customers could start getting replacement parts by mid-October. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)