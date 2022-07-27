This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows a human T cell, in blue, under attack by HIV, in yellow, the virus that causes AIDS. Hard-won progress against HIV has stalled, putting millions of lives at risk, according to an alarming report Wednesday, July 27, 2022 on how the collision with the COVID-19 pandemic and other global crises is jeopardizing efforts to end AIDS. The report from UNAIDS is being released ahead of the start of the International AIDS Conference later this week. (Seth Pincus, Elizabeth Fischer, Austin Athman/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/NIH via AP)