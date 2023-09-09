A Franklin County man is back in custody in relation to a 2017 forgery, a crime he committed while being booked at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility — while posing as a person whose identity he had stolen.
Police arrested Matthew Ray Young, of Gerald, formerly of St. Clair, Aug. 30 for violating the terms of his probation, a little over two months after he was sentenced to five years of probation.
Young was sentenced June 20 after entering a guilty plea to one count of forgery, which occurred in 2017. According to a probable cause statement from the original arrest, Missouri State Trooper Michael Halim stopped Young’s vehicle on June 24, 2017 for a traffic violation. Young provided Halim with false information about his identity, using an identity he had stolen.
Young later told Halim that he used the false identification because he believed there was a warrant out for his own arrest. But, apparently unbeknownst to Young, there was a warrant out for the person whose identity he had stolen as well.
Young was taken to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility for booking and processing, during which he forged the false name four different times, according to the probable cause statement. Those included signatures on a bond form, an inmate property list and a release form. The highway patrol learned later about the stolen identity.
The criminal charges listed on the highway patrol’s probable cause statement were four counts of forgery, each a Class D felony, as well as one misdemeanor count of identity theft or attempted identity theft, along with two violations from the initial traffic stop.
A probation status hearing for Young is scheduled for Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.