FILE - Coolio performs at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans on April 5, 2019, in Phoenix. Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta's Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59, his manager said. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)