The very last authenticated Civil War veteran to die was Albert Woolson, a Union army drummer boy from Minnesota who died on Aug. 2, 1956, at the age of 109 years. Woolson, who never saw combat, was the last member of the Grand Army of the Republic and the organization dissolved following his death.
Woolson’s death was a national topic with a seven-page story appearing in Life Magazine and President Dwight D. Eisenhower commemorating his death with this statement, “His passing brings sorrow to the hearts of all of us who cherished the memory of the brave men on both sides of the War Between The States.”
The last surviving Civil War veteran, who saw combat, is believed to be James Albert Hard. Hard, who was a drummer boy, lived to be 109 and died in 1953. As a member of the 32nd New York Volunteer Infantry, Hard participated in the battles of First Bull Run, Antietam, Chancellorsville, and Fredericksburg.
The last verified Confederate soldier was Pleasant Crump, who passed away on Dec. 31, 1951. There is another claim to being the last Confederate in William Townsend (death Feb. 22, 1953) but his birth date remains unverified.
The last Union Civil War soldier in Missouri was John Hutchison, of Isabella, Ozark County, who died March 12, 1951, four days after his 105th birthday. The last Missouri Confederate was likely Johnny Graves, who died at the Confederate Home in Higginsville in 1950 at age 108.