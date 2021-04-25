ST. LOUIS — It’s possible to have a world of nature knowledge at your fingertips with a little help from modern technology. The free mobile app iNaturalist is a joint initiative by National Geographic and the California Academy of Sciences. It enables users to instantly tap into a global knowledge base of all things natural — plant, animal, fungi and more — while also enabling users to contribute to that knowledge. They can even upload photos of their observations.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a special iNaturalist Info Series of educational programs to teach anyone interested in nature to use the app. The sequence includes a virtual training session, which took place Friday, and an upcoming in-field hike, so users can practice their new skills.
“This iNaturalist Info Series is perfect for anyone who enjoys sharing photos of nature with others, looking for a way to enhance their nature sightings or to become better with native species ID. It’s also an ideal way for individuals or families to contribute to citizen science,” said MDC Naturalist Emily Crawford.
The in-field hike portion of the program is Friday, April 30, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Participation in the program is free and open to ages 12 and up. Advanced registration is required. In this portion of the series, participants will experience a naturalist-led hike and use newly learned iNaturalist knowledge in the real world. Participants must have the iNaturalist app or a camera for web uploading. The app can be downloaded for free at the Google Play or Apple App store. The hike will take place at the August A. Busch Memorial Area, 2360 Highway D, in St. Charles. Register for the program at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZzB.
The hike portion of the event is an in-person program, and for the safety of participants and staff, MDC encourages all guests to observe social distancing guidelines. Participants will be asked to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others not in their party and follow St. Louis County mask mandates due to COVID-19.
MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.