Franklin County youth hunters harvested the second-highest total by county of white-tailed deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2021 season, according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).
Held Oct. 30 and 31, youth season gives young hunters in Missouri the opportunity to hunt two weeks before open firearms season begins Nov. 13.
Hunters ages 6 through 15 across the state harvested 15,668 deer this past weekend, according to MDC, on pace with last year’s total of 15,854 in early youth season.
Dan Zarlenga, a media specialist at MDC’s St. Louis regional office, said the weather played a big role in the weekend’s success. White-tailed deer like to move in cooler weather, and since the rain held off, Zarlenga said the weather was perfect for hunting.
Franklin County hunters recorded 326 kills last weekend, only behind Osage County’s total of 361. Antlered bucks accounted for most of the deer harvested in Franklin County, with 193 taken, along with 101 does and 32 button bucks. Howell County rounded out the top three with 310 deer harvested.
Zarlenga said most of the deer harvested in Franklin County were on private land. He said a high percentage of Franklin County hunters drive from more urban areas like St. Louis to take part in the harvest.
Other area counties’ totals include 233 deer harvested in Gasconade County, 147 in Warren County, 66 in St. Charles County, 27 in St. Louis County, 178 in Jefferson County, 148 in Washington County and 175 in Crawford County.
So far this year, 1,013 deer have been harvested in Franklin County, putting it ahead of all counties in Missouri in total number of deer taken. Callaway County hunters have harvested 965 deer, Jefferson County 936, Osage County 794 and Howell County 714. MDC reports over 45,000 deer have been harvested so far in the 2021 season. At the end of the 2020 hunt, 297,214 deer were reported harvested in Missouri. Zarlenga said the MDC is predicting that number will be similar in 2021.
It’s too early to say if any deer harvested in Missouri so far have chronic wasting disease, according to Zarlenga. Deer harvested during the opening weekend of firearms season are required to be tested, but up until now, any tests have been done voluntarily. He said the testing process takes up to four weeks, and it’s too early for solid figures. Franklin and all of its surrounding counties are in MDC’s CWD Management Zone, which are counties within 10 miles of where a positive case of chronic wasting disease has been found.
Zarlenga said there were no accidents reported this weekend. “I’m glad youth hunters were able to get out and enjoy a successful and safe hunt this past weekend,” he said.