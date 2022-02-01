Jerry J. Jasper, longtime civic volunteer and city of Washington employee, died Monday, Jan. 31, after a lengthy illness. He was 70 years old.
Jasper, of Washington, retired from the city in 2005 after serving as its parks and recreational director for 26 years, the longest of any parks director in the city’s history.
During that period, he was a catalyst for a number of parks projects, including the creation of the Rotary Riverfront Trail, the 1983 renovation of the Washington Municipal pool as well as the expansion and beautification of numerous parks and athletic fields. He helped spearhead the renovation of Lions Lake in the early 1990s.
In 2006, the city renamed Lakeview Park, south of Lions Lake, to Jerry J. Jasper Lakeview Park in his honor.
“He loved this community,” his daughter Lesley Liesman said Tuesday.
“My dad took such great pride in this community. He leaves an incredible legacy and will be missed by many.”
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy echoed Liesman’s sentiments. “I’m very sad to hear of Jerry’s passing,” Lucy said. “He was a good man who took pride in this community and especially our parks system. He was instrumental in making our parks system what it is today.”
After he retired from the city of Washington, Jasper joined the Bank of Franklin County where he worked for 13 years as the bank's Community Development Officer He retired from the bank in 2018.
"He was a natural at his job," Robert Dobsch, Bank President & CEO said of Jasper. "He was the embodiment of community development. He knew everyone and always wanted the best for them and for this community. That's who he was. He never met a stranger. He was just an unbelievable asset to Washington."
Dobsch said Jasper had a rare gift for making people better. He used that gift at the bank, at the parks department and in his many volunteer endeavors. "Jerry was always about what can we do together, how can we make it better. I know he made us better."
Jasper also was an active volunteer in many civic organizations, including the Washington Lions Club, which honored him as a lifetime member. An avid outdoorsman and tree enthusiast, Jasper served as a certified educator in the Missouri Conservation Hunter Safety Program for more than 25 years.
A memorial mass for Jasper will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 12 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington. Visitation and internment will be private.