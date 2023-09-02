In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Susan Hudnall pins a condolence note about Jimmy Buffett's passing to the front window of the Margaritaville Cafe in Key West, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Key West, Fla. Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, died Friday, Sept 1. He was 76. Hudnall, a visitor from Urbanna, Va, said she had seen every Buffett show in the past 20 years within a 100-mile radius of her home. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)