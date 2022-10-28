Last week, five accomplished photojournalists were inducted into the state’s hall of fame for photojournalism in a ceremony held at the Center for Missouri Studies in downtown Columbia.
This year’s class of inductees included the late photojournalist and columnist Ken Paik; freelance photojournalists Melissa Farlow and Randy Olson; editor and educator Mary Schulte; and newspaper photojournalist Don Shrubshell. This is the 18th year for the hall of fame induction.
Paik, a Korean-born photojournalist, came to the U.S. in 1963. He worked as a photographer for The Kansas City Star and Kansas City Times after finishing graduate school at the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism. He then went onto to work as the graphics director for several newspapers in Jacksonville, Florida, before being named director of photographey at The Evening Sun in Baltimore. As a photo editor, Ken saw to it that his staff learned from his example how to tell a story with photos and how to find the pictures within pictures.He later went to work as a columnist for the New York City edition of the Korea Times. Paik won a World Press Photo award for his coverage of the major famine in Ethiopia. He died in 2006 and his wife accepted his award on his behalf.
Farlow’s work for National Geographic largely focuses on land and people, including stories on West Virginia’s mountaintop removal mining, Alaska’s Tongass Forest, Okefenokee Swamp, Hudson Valley, Meadowlands, National Road, Kentucky Horse Country, Invasive Species, US National Parks and a photo-biography of landscape designer Frederick Law Olmsted. Before freelancing, Farlow worked as a staff photographer at the Courier-Journal and The Louisville Times. She has a Pulitzer Prize for a joint project documenting desegregation of the public schools in Louisville, Kentucky. In addition to projects for the Heinz Endowments, the Ford Foundation and Habitat for Humanity, her work is published in Smithsonian, GEO, LIFE, Stern, Marie Claire, American Craft, American Bungalow, National Geographic Traveler, The Nature Conservancy and Sierra magazines.
Olson is a photographer who often collaborates with his wife, Melissa Farlow, and their assignments have taken them to over 50 countries in the past 30 years. Although they are published in numerous magazines, they have primarily photographed projects for the National Geographic Society.They work individually but also have co-produced National Geographic magazine stories on northern California, American National Parks and the Alps. While working as a newspaper photographer, Olson received a LIFE magazine Eisenstadt award, a fellowship to support a seven-year project documenting a family with AIDS, and a first place Robert F. Kennedy Award for a story on problems with Section 8 housing. Today his work reaches nearly a million people on social media.
A graduate of both Missouri State University and MU’s School of Journalism, Schulte began her journalism career working for a newspaper outside of the state before returning to her hometown to work at The Kansas City Times where she provided sports coverage, including photographing coach Marty Schottenheimer and Chiefs Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Thomas during their first year in Kansas City, as well as team coverage for the Royals and the Chiefs.
She also worked with the editing team and photographers covering the Kansas City Royals on their road to the World Series in 2015. Throughout her career, Schulte has been an educator. She has spent 25 years as an adjunct professor at Johnson County Community College, where she helped to develop the photojournalism course. Schulte currently teaches at Gardner-Edgerton High School where she serves as the digital photography teacher and head of the broadcast journalism program.
Shrubshell’s newspaper career began in high school, when he signed up for a vocational program that landed him a job as a custodian and then as a mailroom and print shop worker at the Maryville Daily Forum. He later was named the paper’s photographer. Since then, he’s spent 41 years performing and honing his craft — at the Arkansas City (Kansas) Traveler, the Hutchinson (Kansas) News, the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau and 24 years at the Columbia Daily Tribune, where he worked until earlier this year. The ability to cover spot news, and a commitment to doing it right, has been the hallmark of Don’s photojournalism career. He and a reporter were the only journalists on the scene in Skidmore after the murder of Ken Rex McElroy, the town bully whose unsolved murder is legendary. Don’s iconic photos of the scene, including McElroy’s bullet-ridden truck, have been published nationwide.
Photographs by the inductees are on display in the Sam B. Cook Hall at the State Historical Society’s Center for Missouri Studies, 605 Elm St., Columbia.
The Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame was created in 2005 at the urging of Bill Miller Sr., who wanted to create a way to recognize outstanding photojournalism from journalists with ties to Missouri. Miller, the longtime publisher of The Missourian, also helped secure and provide a location for the Photojournalism Hall of Fame, which for years was located in downtown Washington before relocating to Columbia.