Missouri voters performed an act of civic fumigation when they passed a ballot initiative called Clean Missouri in 2018.
The package of sweeping political reforms was long overdue. Clean Missouri curbed the influence of lobbyists in Jefferson City, capped political donations, strengthened Sunshine Laws and made the process for drawing state legislative districts fairer and more competitive.
The constitutional amendment passed with a resounding 62 percent of the vote, which demonstrates it had bipartisan support. More than 1.4 million Missourians cast a ballot in support of the measure.
Now, two years later, a tone-deaf Missouri Legislature is attempting to reverse Clean Missouri with Amendment 3, which will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The rationalization by the Republican-controlled Legislature for Amendment 3 is that voters didn’t understand what they were doing when they passed Clean Missouri.
That’s laughable. Voters knew exactly what they were doing in 2018 and Amendment 3 is nothing more than a shameful, self-serving end run around the voters’ will.
The primary objective of the GOP-written amendment is to repeal the voter-approved redistricting process. That’s according to a judge who had to rewrite the ballot summary after it was passed because the original wording was misleading — imagine that.
Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce ruled that the summary of the amendment, written by Republican lawmakers, was “insufficient and unfair” because it failed to inform voters that adopting the amendment would “eliminate redistricting rules Missourians overwhelmingly adopted two years ago to combat political gerrymandering and replace them with a redistricting process similar in substance to the one they just voted to abandon.”
Clean Missouri established a framework for creating legislative districts that more fairly represented the people. It called for an independent state demographer to redraw the state’s district lines based on bipartisan fairness and political competitiveness. That caused the GOP heartburn because it saw the redistricting reform measure as a threat to its current House and Senate districts. The party doesn’t want to lose any seats.
The Republicans want to stay in power and that’s why they don’t want it to be a nonpartisan process. Both parties are guilty when it comes to gerrymandering. If the Democrats were in control of both chambers, they undoubtedly would be doing the same thing Republicans are trying to do with Amendment 3.
Don’t let them. Gerrymandering is bad for democracy. It allows politicians to select their voters rather than the voters to choose their representatives.
Vote no on Amendment 3. Send a message to the General Assembly that it should listen to voters, not circumvent them.