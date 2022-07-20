The race for the Republican nomination to the Missouri House of Representatives District 109 has brought three candidates into the political arena — incumbent John Simmons, retired Missouri Highway Patrolman Kyle Marquart and aerospace industry employee Anthony Campbell.
Because no Democrat filed for the seat, the winner of the Republican nomination will represent the northern portion of Franklin County, including Washington, Pacific and New Haven.
Simmons, a Washington native, has held the seat since 2018. However, the district shifted after the 2020 census, meaning, if reelected, this would be his first time representing the entirety of Washington and New Haven. He currently represents an area of northeast Franklin County that includes part of Washington, Union and Labadie.
Simmons’ most notable action during those four years was House Bill 1878, a bill he sponsored that was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson in late June. The bill requires that voters have photo ID — excluding alternatives such as utility bills or bank statements — to cast a regular ballot in Missouri, adds two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting before an election, allows the Secretary of State to audit voter rolls, bans ballot drop boxes and mandates paper ballots. The bill also abolishes Missouri’s presidential primary, replacing them with caucuses or conventions, and creates a system where voters register by political party, starting in 2023.
Many of the provisions were added by other legislators after Simmons first introduced the bill.
Simmons was also involved in Missouri’s trigger ban of abortion that went into affect immediately after the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Simmons hopes to continue this type of work in another term.
A newcomer to politics, Marquart said he’s watched politics become increasingly “extreme” and wants to bring “common sense” to the House.
“With the extremes going on in government right now,” he said, “It gets to a point where you look at it, and you can say, ‘Well, I can sit here on the couch and wish something would get done or I can throw my name in the hat and see if I can do something about it.’”
Marquart said while he doesn’t believe he will “move mountains,” he does think he can “start to move that needle more toward normalcy.”
Marquart spent 33 years as a patrolman for the highway patrol. He said his experience there, including as the designated director of the Division of Drug and Crime Control, with the Criminal Investigative Bureau and in the Patrol Records Division, would be valuable in the House. In his duties with the patrol, he said he often worked with legislative issues.
Campbell is a 25-year-old single father who said his youth is what makes him a compelling candidate. He said his age gives him a “fresh perspective.”
Campbell is a New Haven resident and works at Howmet Aerospace in Washington. He also serves as a reserve member of the National Guard.
Campbell said he can bring funding and programs to Franklin County by compromising with other like-minded representatives who are looking to secure things for their districts.
Simmons was a co-sponsor of the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which punishes law enforcement officers who enforce federal gun laws or work with federal agencies on gun-related issues in an effort to protect Missourians’ gun rights. He said the bill prevented federal law enforcement from “commandeering” state control and from “overstepping their bounds.”
A self-proclaimed “2A absolutist,” Campbell said his biggest priority would be expanding gun rights. “Pretty much any restriction is a no-go,” he said.
However, he said he doesn’t like how the legislation focuses on punishing the officers. Marquart, a former law enforcement officer, agreed.
Campbell also wants to push for more nuclear energy plants in Missouri. While he doesn’t want to close any coal plants, he’s in favor of more nuclear energy because of it’s efficiency and job creation potential.
Marquart wants to focus on budgetary issues if elected. He said oftentimes if a state department is frugal and able to provide services under budget, it’s punished with less funding the next year, discouraging departments from being frugal. Marquart wants to stop this practice. He said oftentimes representatives will prioritize funding in partisan manners.
“It doesn’t matter who comes up with a good idea. If it’s a good idea, let’s move that forward,” he said.
All three candidates were in favor of funding Amtrak. Simmons voted for expanding the service earlier this year to bring it to two round-trip trains a day through Washington, but said he’d still like to see Amtrak managed better.
The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 2 primary election has passed. Absentee voting for the primary election is ongoing. To request an absentee ballot, voters must contact the Franklin County Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. July 20.