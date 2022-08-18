Augusta voters in Precinct 215 had to go to a new polling location in the recent primary election after Messiah Lutheran School officials decided against the school continuing as a polling place.
The closure forced the St. Charles County Election Authority to combine voting for Precincts 215 and 317 at Defiance Ridge Vineyards, 2711 Highway 94, in Defiance, according to Kurt Bahr, director of elections for St. Charles County.
Precinct 215 includes Augusta and all of the Washington School District territory within St. Charles County. Precinct 317 sits northeast of Precinct 215 and includes the area between Highway DD and Interstate 64 along the Missouri River.
Messiah Lutheran School officials told the election authority that their preschool had grown too big and they didn’t want to be a polling location anymore.
“It was a private location, so they have that right,” Bahr said.
Bahr said the election authority chose a location that was more central to both precincts and Defiance Ridge Vineyards sits near the border of the two precincts.
Bahr said he understands the frustration of people who now have to travel farther to vote.
“For our areas that are more rural, voters have to travel just a little further,” he said. “But that’s the trade off for living further away. You don’t have to deal with neighbors, but you have to travel for everything, and voting is one of those things.”
Bahr said that even combined, the two precincts have a smaller population than most of the county’s precincts. Together the precincts have 1,711 active voters. Bahr said he calculates active voters by taking the amount of people registered and subtracting people he has determined have moved, but haven’t updated their registration. He said the average precinct has about 2,200 active voters.