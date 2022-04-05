New Haven voters have spoken. In Tuesday's municipal elections, Brenda Menke, long-time New Haven School Board president, defeated incumbent Tim Otten in the race to become Ward 1’s representative on the New Haven Board of Aldermen.
"Thanks for supporting me and and believing that I can do the job," Menke said.
Menke secured 64.77 percent of the votes Tuesday with 125 votes. Otten received 67 votes.
Menke said her first priority in office will be learning the basics of New Haven municipal government.
"When I joined the school board, it takes just a little bit to make sure you understand and get the lay of the land," she said. "But, hopefully, that won't take too long and we'll be ready to take on the city's business."
She said she's already spoken with Brad Zobrist, who won the Ward 2 board seat unopposed, about getting started.
Otten told The Missourian was content with the voters' decision.
"The voters spoke," he said. "I stand by all the votes I made, but the voters have the option to disagree with my votes and they disagreed with my votes. I'm good with that."
He said that aldermen "don't have a right to that position" and that it was the voters who get to decide.
He said that he does not have any plans to get back involved in municipal government at this time.
"I spent a good 40-50 hours a month on on this," he said. "This was just a volunteer thing I was doing for the community. If the community doesn't want my input, I'm good with that."
He said he plans to now spend more time with his family and running his businesses.