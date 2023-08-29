East Central College trustees are weighing what a possible district expansion might involve as they prepare to grow ECC’s Rolla operations.
The ECC Board of Trustees met Monday to approve a tax levy and discuss upcoming plans this year, including a consolidated home for its sites in Rolla, expected to cost $25 million.
The board renewed the 2022-23 property tax rate of 45.4 cents per $100 property tax valuation, with 35.5 cents going into the general operational fund and 9.9 cents earmarked for debt service. The ECC taxing district includes most of Franklin County and parts of Crawford, Gasconade, St. Charles, Warren and Washington Counties.
ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer presented the school’s strategic plan for the 2023-24 year and said that he expects to purchase the land, locate an architect and begin the design for its Rolla facility this year. ECC would break ground on the site in 2024, and the new building would house all programs currently split between two rental sites in Rolla. The school has secured a total of $13 million in funding for the project from two state sources, as well as an additional $3 million from federal appropriations.
However, the estimated cost of land and a 50,000-square-foot building, which is the size currently planned for the Rolla facility, comes in at around $25 million, according to Bauer, meaning that the school must identify additional sources of funding for the project.
This deficit sparked general discussion of the Rolla program’s financial status, since it lies outside of ECC’s taxing district. Trustee Prudence Fink Johnson expressed concern about using funds from the existing taxing district to fund an expanded site in Phelps County.
“As a taxpayer, I’m not real interested in my tax dollars going to Rolla,” said Johnson.
She asked whether there were any plans in the works to fold the Rolla school district into the taxing district for ECC. Bauer replied that there was “nothing active” but that the community would have to vote on the measure if it were to move forward.
Bauer agreed that the situation in Rolla is a difficult one for the school but pointed to the $13 million investment from the state which was meant to encourage growth there.
“On the one hand, we’re expected to serve the area. The state has said, ‘You should serve this area,’ ” Bauer said. “I’ll be flippant: it’s like, ‘Come up with the money!’ Well, they’ve done that.”
Enrolled credit hours ECC’s Rolla programs last year were roughly 30 percent lower than its target enrollment, but still up from the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years. Last fall, ECC Rolla added licensed practical nursing (LPN) and surgical technology programs for the first time. Bauer suggested that growth in Rolla may be limited by space constraints.
The board deliberated on the merits of an expanded taxing district — the school’s responsibilities in Rolla would expand as well, but the move would open up financial strategies like a bond issue to pay for future projects. Board treasurer Dr. Eric Park said that he would be interested in exploring the option further.
“If we’re getting the money, and spending it in that community, it might be the time to say, ‘If we’re going to build a house in your area, why don’t you join our family?’ ” said Park.
In other business, the school made an emergency purchase earlier this summer after half of the compressors in the HVAC unit in ECC’s Buescher Hall failed. The board voted to retroactively approve the $116,405 purchase. Purchases like this one can be made without the board’s approval in cases of “mechanical or electrical system failure that severely affects the working environment,” according to board policy.
