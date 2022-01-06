A woman charged for participating in the U.S. Capitol riots a year ago was drunk and driving the wrong way on Interstate 44 on Wednesday night when she killed a St. Clair woman and seriously injured a St. Clair man, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, Emily Hernandez, 22, of Sullivan, was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat in the wrong direction on I-44, traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.
Attempting to avoid Hernandez's vehicle was a 2019 Buick Enclave, driven Ryan E. Wilson, 36, of St. Clair. Wilson's vehicle was ultimately hit in the front passenger side by Hernandez's Volkswagen, according to the highway patrol.
Following the collision, Hernandez's vehicle came to stop in the right lane of the eastbound lanes, while Wilson's vehicle went on and hit cable barriers in the median.
Hernandez, who suffered serious injuries, was taken by St. Clair Ambulance personnel to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur for treatment. The highway patrol later arrested Hernandez on allegations that she was driving while intoxicated resulting in death and driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury to another.
No charges have been filed against Hernandez related to the crash, according to electronic court records. Attempts by The Missourian to reach Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker were unsuccessful.
Wilson suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was taken by St. Clair Ambulance personnel to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan for treatment.
Killed in the crash was Victoria Wilson, a passenger in the 2019 Buick Enclave driven by Wilson. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 7:29 p.m. by paramedics.