Out today -- Jakob Dylan's life’s work continues with Exit Wounds, the brand new Wallflowers album available today on streaming services, CD, standard and limited edition vinyl LP. Listen now.
"...the much-anticipated record finds the band’s signature sound – lean, potent and eminently entrancing – intact, even as Dylan surrounds himself with a fresh cast of musicians." Read more from Stereogum.
|The Wallflowers will make a special live appearance tomorrow on CBS This Morning's Saturday Sessions. Check your local listings for air time.