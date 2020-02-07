KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Due to overwhelming response, Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) photographer Noppadol Paothong has agreed to schedule an additional program on Thursday, Feb. 20 at MDC’s Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. The program is free and will run from 7-9 p.m. Paothong’s presentation already scheduled for February 21 has completely booked up. Both programs will be identical.
Paothong’s photography has been featured in the Missouri Conservationist and Xplor magazines, and many other publications including National Audubon, Ranger Rick, BBC, and the Nature Conservancy.
Paothong is a nature/conservation photographer and an associate fellow with the International League of Conservation Photographers (iLCP). The iLCP is an elite group of the world’s top wildlife, nature, and culture photographers around the globe.
In addition to his work with MDC, Paothong has documented rare and endangered species through his photographs for more than 15 years, primarily grassland grouse and their fragile habitat. He has published two large-format national award-winning books, Save the Last Dance (2012) and Sage Grouse, Icon of the West (2017).
Paothong will share his nature photography on Powder Valley’s giant video wall, which is comprised of nine interlinked 55-inch LED screens. The video display is 4K resolution and capable of bringing images to life in an immersive way.
The Evening with MDC photographer Noppadol Paothong program Feb. 20th is free and open to all ages, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zmy. Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.