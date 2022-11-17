FILE - St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in St. Louis. New AL home run king Aaron Judge and St. Louis slugger Paul Goldschmidt won Hank Aaron Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, that reward the most outstanding offensive performers in each league. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)