Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.