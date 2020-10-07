The Music at the Market event scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Washington Farmers' Market has been canceled. It was to be the last Music at the Market event of the year. The farmers' market will remain open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October.
The announcement came Wednesday afternoon in an email from the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing Amanda Griesheimer.
The 2021 dates for Music at the Market are as follows: May 13, June 10, July 8, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14.