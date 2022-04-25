In this May 7, 2018 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview in Omaha, Neb. The world's most expensive lunch will go on sale again this spring when Buffett auctions off a private meal to raise money for a California homeless charity one last time. Buffett held the online lunch auction once a year for 20 years before the pandemic began to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, file)