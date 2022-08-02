Mark Brinkmann handily beat Carl Ward in the race for the Associate Circuit Judge Division VII primary election.
The Republicans were vying to fill the role vacated by retiring judge Stanley Williams. Brinkmann, who lives in Washington won 69.6 percent of the vote compared to Ward’s 30.4 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County Clerk’s office. He will run unopposed in the November general election.
Brinkmann was unable to be reached the night of the election, but Ward commended his opponent.
“Mark ran a great campaign,” he said. “He was very professional and he’s going to make a good judge.”
Brinkmann is a personal injury and product liability attorney, based in Union for the past seven years, and for 15 years before that in Springfield. A graduate of St. Francis Borgia High School, East Central College and University of Missouri Law School, Brinkmann previously said he wants to emulate Williams’ organization and intelligence in the courtroom.
“It’s trying to explain things in a way that they can understand to hopefully get the information they need to accept either what is happening to them, or to understand why the judge is making certain decisions,” he said, according to previous reporting.
Aaron and Cara Pier, who voted at St. Gertrude Parish in Krakow, said they know Brinkmann, and made sure to vote for him in the Associate Circuit Judge Division VII election.
“I know his character and what he does is based on his character,” Cara Pier said.
They said they try to vote as much as possible and feel like smaller elections have more of an impact on everyday life than national ones.
Ward, who is from Villa Ridge, touted his 38 years of experience as a criminal defense attorney while on the campaign trail. He said his extensive time before the bench meant that he was ready to serve as judge. Now, he says he would continue practicing from his office in Washington.
“I met a lot of wonderful people in the last few months, and got a lot of support,” he said. “I was very grateful for that.”