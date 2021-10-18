ST. LOUIS (AP) — Backers of a St. Louis trolley that closed almost two years ago because of financial troubles are hoping that a regional board will soon approve a $1.26 million federal grant to help get the line running again next year.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that trolley supporters say the grant would be used with accrued funds from the trolley’s own sales tax district to run the line free of charge from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through late 2023. Backers say that by then, the trolley could stand on its own financially.
“There’s no downside to having this grant approved,” asserted Joe Edwards, the Delmar Loop entrepreneur and longtime booster of the 2.2-mile line.
But some key players on the board of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments — among them St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones — have yet to say how they’ll vote. And some others are skeptical or opposed.
One “no” vote on the board when it decides on Oct. 27 will come from St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.
Reed’s legislative director, Mary Goodman, said that Reed feels there are other priorities that would be more beneficial to the region.