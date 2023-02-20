Former U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is the new president of the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Blunt, of Springfield, has been a trustee of the society since 2005, according to a news release. The volunteer board of trustees hires the society’s executive director, oversees its budget and provides direction for the organization.
“As a student and teacher of history before entering politics and having traveled to all 114 counties and the city of St. Louis throughout my political career, it is my privilege to continue to serve Missourians and this important organization,” said Blunt, who will serve a three year term as president, in the statement.
Blunt, who retired as a U.S. Senator in January after serving two six-year terms, said he looks forward to working with Executive Director Gary Kremer, who Blunt appointed as state archivist when he was Missouri secretary of state.
The State Historical Society of Missouri is celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding by the Missouri Press Association in 1898. Its headquarters is located across the street from the University of Missouri-Columbia campus.
It has research centers in St. Louis, Rolla, Cape Girardeau, Columbia, Kansas City and Springfield.