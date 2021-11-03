United States Team Captain Jay Haas hold cup trophy with wins ceremony on the podium during the PGA Tour President Cup Single Match at Jack Nicklaus GC in Incheon, South Korea on October 11, 2015.

Officials announced Wednesday that Bellerive in St. Louis County will be the venue for the 2030 Presidents Cup, a biennial golf tournament that pits U.S. golfers against golfers from around the world, except for Europe.

(Photo by Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via AP)