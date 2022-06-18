Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine pose for photographers after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 15, 2022. The organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest said Friday, June 17, 2022, that it will start talks with the BBC on possibly holding next year's event in the U.K. after concluding that it can't be held in Ukraine.. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)