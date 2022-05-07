If approved, Franklin County would move from third to
second congressional district
Lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives “took another bite of the apple” as one state representative put it, and introduced another new congressional map Wednesday afternoon in hopes of passing one before the legislative session ends.
This House map, if given final approval by both the House and Senate, would move Franklin County from the third congressional district to the second.
Although lawmakers in Jefferson City have been working on new congressional maps all year, the Senate and the House have not agreed on a map. The House first passed a first draft map in January, while the Senate approved a different map in March — which split Franklin County in half.
The two chambers have not been able to coalesce around a singular map this session, leaving Missouri as the only state that hasn’t finalized a new map. House supporters hope this latest map redo has enough changes to hopefully attract Senate support.
The legislative session ends May 13, leaving just enough time for lawmakers in the House to potentially vote on the map Monday. If approved by the House, the Senate could vote on the map as early as Wednesday.
In the latest House-proposed map, Franklin County would no longer be part of Missouri’s Third Congressional District, which is represented by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth. Instead, the county would move into the second congressional district represented by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin. The new second congressional district boundary would also include portions of St. Charles, St. Louis, and the portions of Warren county south of Interstate 70.
“What we heard a lot was that (the people in the third district) wanted to remain a mid-Missouri, rural district. We’ve done that with (this map),” said Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, referencing the decision to move Franklin County from the third district and into the second district.
Shaul introduced the new map and chairs the committee that voted 8-3 to advance it. Franklin County would likely hold great sway on the outcome of any second district election, as only 25 percent of St. Charles County voters would be in the district, and voters in St. Louis County also would be split between multiple congressional districts.
“Just the way this district looks is much more preferable, in my view, because it does take in some rural areas, but these are areas that are really contiguous to the heart of the district, which is still suburban St. Louis County,” said Rep. Shamed Dogan, a Republican who is running for St. Louis County Executive.
Unlike the map proposed by the House committee on Wednesday, the Senate’s latest proposal would split Franklin County in two. The Senate’s proposal drew the ire of Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.
“To split Franklin County up into two Congressional districts does no good for anyone in this county, as far as I’m concerned,” Brinker said. “Franklin County, being one of the larger counties in the state of Missouri, needs to remain whole. I feel that’s the way we can get things done, is together as a whole.”
Shaul said he is confident the latest House map will win over skeptical senators, who may have balked at the previous proposal. “I believe it stands a chance of passing,” Shaul said. “It was created to try to make sure it survives the Senate.”
Shaul’s map splits Boone County — specifically along Broadway in Columbia — between the third and fourth congressional districts. The southern part of the city, including the University of Missouri campus, would be in the third district, while Columbia’s northside would be included in the fourth district. The fourth district would include a large swath of 24 western Missouri counties.
The proposal drew the displeasure of the League of Women Voters who urged lawmakers to not split Boone County into separate congressional districts. Outside of Columbia, the district is split along I-70.
“I understand when you start making those changes, it affects everything else, but the fact is that (the third district) goes clear from Boone County under St. Louis (city) toward the river,” said former Rep. Nancy Copenhaver, who spoke on behalf of the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization committed to protecting and expanding voting rights.
Boone County, Copenhaver said, is the economic hub of central Missouri with its multiple colleges, hospitals, and employment opportunities created in various industries.
“(The third district) beats going all the way to Kansas (as the fourth district does),” Copenhaver said.
Also speaking out against the proposal was Susan Klein, executive director and chief lobbyist for Missouri Right to Life. She said the organization opposed the proposed map because it didn’t guarantee Republicans would hold a 7-1 advantage over Democrats in the state’s U.S. House delegation. “I guess that ship has sailed,” Klein said. “Obviously we are not going to go after seven Republicans in Missouri.”
One sticking point for both chambers has been how to shore up the state’s only competitive house district — the second district — rather than split Kansas City’s Democratic-leaning district into four Republican-leaning districts.
“It gets us closer to what we want, not all the way to seven Republicans, but closer,” Klein said.