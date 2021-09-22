This Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 photo shows the historic Harlem Baptist Church in Kansas City, Mo. A federal investigation is underway after arson damaged the church that now serves a congregation predominantly made up of people from the South Sudan. John Ham of the Kansas City office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told the Kansas City Star that authorities have determined that the blaze was intentionally set, making it a federal crime. (Robert A. Cronkleton/The Kansas City Star via AP)