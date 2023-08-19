After pandemic-era shakeups, the outlook for school district leadership in Missouri and Franklin County is a cautiously optimistic one.
According to state data, roughly 40 percent of Missouri superintendents have been in the position three years or less. Locally, three superintendents heading into their third year — Jennifer Kephart of the School District of Washington, Scott Hayes of the Union R-XI School district and Carrie Schwierjohn of Meramec Valley R-III — are finding their rhythms in their respective posts.
National media outlets have reported for years that school district leaders are struggling, and 95 percent of superintendents nationwide surveyed by the RAND Corporation in 2022 say the job has gotten harder in the past decade. Kelly Hinshaw, the director of leadership development at Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA), started keeping track of superintendent turnover in the state’s school districts in 2019 to better understand the needs of superintendents in the state.
“I would say in general, this job has become more challenging,” Hinshaw told The Missourian. “School boards have become more politically charged in the last four years, and I would attribute some of that to Covid and some of it just to our society. All those things are taking a toll on people.”
This year, Missouri experienced 98 vacancies for superintendent positions, still high compared to the 71 seen before the start of the pandemic in 2019 though down from 105 last year, according to data Hinshaw released Aug. 7.
Those open positions are also being filled by a higher proportion of experienced superintendents this year. Last year, first-time filled 72 percent of openings, slightly down from 75 percent in 2021. This year, only 63 percent of the jobs are going to new superintendents, meaning experienced candidates are filling more than a third of openings.
All of this makes for an optimistic picture, according to Hinshaw, who said stability is key for creating an effective school administration.
In interviews with The Missourian, Kephart, Hayes and Schwierjohn agreed that they have worked hard to establish a foundation for that stability in order to help their school districts flourish.
“It was visibility in the community, the importance of building relationships,” Kephart said. “[Washington] is a community that being new, you have to be able to establish yourself. And I’ve tried to do that by being visible.”
Unlike many other first-year superintendents in Missouri who came straight from building administrator positions, Kephart, Hayes and Schwierjohn had all served as assistant superintendents before. Hayes said that one big challenge of starting the new job was balancing what he already knew — he served as the assistant superintendent for curriculum — with the unfamiliar obligations that had extremely high stakes, such as being in charge of a budget of more than $30 million.
“Trying to balance out need in buildings and need of our staff with a budget was a big change coming from the curricular world,” Hayes said.
Schwierjohn added that the daily routines of running a school district form a web of interconnected logistical needs that the superintendent has to stay on top of.
“I was accountable and had to be knowledgeable for all systems in our district: the workings of our food service program, and the bus fleet and the age of that fleet … Really having to broaden my knowledge of all of those different aspects was very new,” she said.
Those with more superintendent experience say that the learning curve flattens out around three years. Kyle Kruse has served as superintendent of local school districts for almost two decades now, first in New Haven for 12 years and seven more at his current position in St. Clair R-XIII. He said that in his experience, those first three years are essential for setting a solid foundation.
“I do think around year four or five in the same district, if you’ve done the job properly, and to the best of your ability, I think you have achieved that level of credibility,” said Kruse.
