The Archdiocese of St. Louis is encouraging stakeholders in its 100 area schools to participate in the anonymous “All Things New” survey, which is now focused on parochial education.
Pinned on Our Lady of Lourdes’ Facebook page is a post encouraging people to take the survey. Similar posts are pinned on St. Francis Borgia Grade School’s Facebook and St. Francis Regional High School President Matte Schutte said he sends weekly messages to staff and parents encouraging them to participate in the online survey, which can be found at https://allthingsnew.archstl.org/education-survey.
“The idea is to get as many voices from Borgia, and from a wider perspective, as many voices from within the archdiocese as possible,” Schutte said.
After the survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete, closes May 2, the archdiocese will review answers from current, former and prospective parents, alumni, faculty, administrators and community members to “discern the future opportunities for evangelization,” according to the survey’s website.
Lisa Shea, director of communications and media engagement at the archdiocese, said the education survey is different from the Disciple Maker Index (DMI), a survey that was circulated last fall by the archdiocese and asked more than 65,000 respondents about specific parishes.
She said the anonymous education survey has just one online link and general questions about Catholic education in the area, rather than at specific schools.
The study asks participants to rate the influence of certain indicators like “Program of moral development and self-discipline” and “Affordability of tuition” in choosing education. It also asks the importance of geographic location, before- and after-school services, and extracurricular activities.
The evaluation is not just for supporters of Catholic education to laud specific schools, Schutte said, but also to provide critical feedback.
“This isn’t one of those deals that we’re hoping or expecting people to say, ‘100 percent, oh you’re doing a great job,’” he said. “What we are hoping for is honest feedback about what we’re doing right, what we could do better, what opportunities we need to grasp. If we can get the kind of feedback that gives us actionable opportunities to improve, then the survey will have served its purpose.”
Shea and Shutte said they did not know when the results of the assessment would be released or if church leaders would make changes based on the findings. They said the data will be reviewed over the summer by The Catholic Education Advisory Task Force, which is comprised of pastors, administrators, teachers, parents and community members.
“It’s a very big deal,” Schutte said. “I can say that we’re excited to be part of it. It’s an anxious time, I’m sure, for many of our members, but it’s a time when the church will grow and improve as a result.”