St. Clair's Rickey Grivetti, middle, runs in the 2013 Class 3 boys 200-meter dash finals during the state track and field meet at Lincoln University. Also shown are John Burroughs' Ezekiel Elliott, left, and Kennett's Darius Warren. Elliott won this race and three others. Grivetti earned all-state honors in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the 800-meter relay.