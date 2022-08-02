In the only contested county race besides judgeships, Connie Ward beat Laurie Davis Osseck in the Republican race to replace Bill D. Miller as circuit court clerk.
Ward will be the first new circuit court clerk in 40 years after Miller’s retirement and had 56.4 percent of the votes, while Osseck garnered 43.6 percent, according to preliminary results from the Franklin County clerk.
Unopposed elections included for the presiding commissioner, county auditor, collector of revenue, county clerk, prosecuting attorney and recorder of deeds seats. With no Democratic challengers in any race, the primary winners will run unopposed in the November general election.
Ward, a Union High School and East Central College graduate and Beaufort resident, has worked in the Franklin County Circuit Clerk’s Office for 22 years, the last four as deputy clerk. Also running unopposed in the general election, Ward will keep records of court cases, and keep track of filing fees and court costs. The seat carries a four-year term.
With 12,332 votes, Tim Brinker won the nomination for presiding commissioner. On the commission since 2013, Brinker has been presiding since 2018.
County Clerk Tim Baker won his fifth term to county clerk with 12,697 votes in the unopposed races
Doug Trentmann and Lisa Smart crested Brinker’s totals in the collector of revenue and recorder of deeds races, respectively. Trentmann was elected to the position in 2018 and won 12,667 votes August 2. Smart is replacing Jennifer Metcalf, who is retiring. Smith, the current chief deputy recorder of deeds, has worked in the office for 18 years and received 12,641 votes.
Incumbents Matthew Becker and Angela Gibson were reelected prosecuting attorney and county auditor, respectively. Becker garnered 12,460 votes, while Gibson got 12,450.