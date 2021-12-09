The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. A new $56,000-a-year Alzheimer’s medication that’s leading to one of the biggest increases ever in Medicare premiums is highlighting the limitations of President Joe Biden’s strategy for curbing prescription drug costs. Called Aduhelm, the medication from pharmaceutical company Biogen would be protected from Medicare price negotiations for over a decade under the Democratic drug pricing compromise before Congress. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)