Incoming Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart moved to Washington on Friday.
This was one of the items discussed at the district’s board of education meeting Wednesday, May 26. Board members also covered new textbook purchases and next year’s foreign exchange program, but during their newly added board comment section to conclude the meeting, the members saluted the incoming administrator, who was not present for the meeting.
“It’s fantastic to see a superintendent up and leave from her hometown she’s from to come here and to be right here close to us,” board Director Scott Byrne said, “so that’s fantastic for this district.”
Kephart is purchasing a house and applying for residency, board President John Freitag said.
“Welcome to Dr. Kephart,” Scott Byrne said.
For the next six years, students will learn English and language arts through a selection of three new textbook providers.
Kindergarten through fifth grade students will use Benchmark Education books and online tools. Sixth through eighth grade students will use StudySync’s services. High school students will use NoRedInk.
The selection process took about six months, said Judy Straatmann, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. A team of teachers looked through various books and evaluated them based on a rubric and lists of pros and cons for comparison.
“We looked to see what other districts were using and just started digging into what was best for our students and our teachers,” she said.
Each year, the companies will mail new textbooks. The district will work with the providers for six years before they look for new books again.
“Your budget sometimes drives your cycle, too, in addition to exhausting the literature,” Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said.
Next year, the district will go through the process of selecting math textbooks, Straatmann said.
International travel on campus
Director Dan Leslie also said the foreign exchange program will be active next year.