New Haven’s annual Firefest has been canceled this year, said Dave Luecke, president of Downtown New Haven Inc., the organizer of the event.
The event, normally held in November, is a one-day festival in Downtown New Haven where visitors watch a pyrotechnics show with ice sculptures, and vendors can sell their crafts, food and drinks. The festival, which began in 2008, was also canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the cancellation is due to insurance costs and liability, Luecke said in a statement.
“The event, with its fire and ice aspect, raises too many red flags when it comes to liability, and it has been determined not to have Firefest this year,” he said.
Luecke said there was hope the festival could’ve been salvaged if the group had found a new director, but it was unable to. Tara Steffens, Chief Operating Officer at Pinckney Bend Distillery, was the previous director. However, after five years as director and eight years being involved with the event, she decided she needed a break and wanted to focus her energy elsewhere, she wrote in an email. It has not been determined whether the festival will be held in 2022.
In 2019, the last time the festival was held, there were 16 craft vendors selling items ranging from pottery to flags and 16 food or beverage vendors, according to the event website. There were also eight musical acts and, of course, pyrotechnic displays.
Stacey’s Soaps and Essentials in St. Clair was one of those vendors.
“I’m not happy to hear that,” said owner Stacey Price when told that Firefest 2021 was being canceled. “It’s a great event.”
Price feels that New Haven, as a small town, often gets overlooked, so events like these are important.
“New Haven doesn’t have many events, so it kind of puts them on the map,” she said.
Those disappointed by this cancellation can look forward to other events, Luecke said. Downtown New Haven Inc. will be releasing information about more events in the upcoming weeks.