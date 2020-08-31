The Franklin County Health Department has confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man in Robertsville associated with the coronavirus.
This marks the 21st virus-related death in the county and the third death in the month of August.
The county has recorded 63 new cases since Friday.
The most recent death, a 74-year-old woman from Pacific was reported Aug. 19, following the death of a 77-year-old Washington man Aug. 11.
Before those virus-related deaths, the last reported COVID-19-related death in Franklin County was June 9, when a 71-year-old man from Luebbering lost his life due to the virus.
The first COVID-19-related death in Franklin County was April 3.