The Franklin County Health Department has confirmed the death of a 60-year-old man in Robertsville associated with the coronavirus.
This marks the 21st virus-related death in the county and the third death in the month of August.
The county has recorded 63 new cases since Friday bringing the total to more than 1,000.
The most recent death, a 74-year-old woman from Pacific was reported Aug. 19, following the death of a 77-year-old Washington man Aug. 11.
Before those virus-related deaths, the last reported COVID-19-related death in Franklin County was June 9, when a 71-year-old man from Luebbering lost his life due to the virus.
The first COVID-19-related death in Franklin County was April 3.